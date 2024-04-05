ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading 3.5% Higher

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $784.65 and last traded at $784.00. 312,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,192,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $757.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $770.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,259,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

