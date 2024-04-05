SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Down 4.8%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.48. 205,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 549,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in SES AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SES AI in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

