Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 3.6%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)'s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 232,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,696,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,241,000 after buying an additional 225,464 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after buying an additional 2,864,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,148,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 1,089,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

