Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,888,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 913% from the previous session’s volume of 679,903 shares.The stock last traded at $325.55 and had previously closed at $319.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. CL King started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.22.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,344,834.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,559. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,633,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,442,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,303,000 after buying an additional 92,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,470,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,763,000 after buying an additional 664,648 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,495,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,981,000 after buying an additional 97,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

