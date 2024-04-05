Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:RNWH opened at GBX 911 ($11.44) on Tuesday. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 651 ($8.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 939 ($11.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £720.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,544.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 882.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 812.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,050.85%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

