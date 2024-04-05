Short Interest in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expands By 5.4%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $214.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.14. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $247.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -158.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,346,000 after buying an additional 1,013,697 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,247,000 after buying an additional 124,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Articles

