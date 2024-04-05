Short Interest in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Rises By 5.4%

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 725,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Ennis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EBF opened at $20.04 on Friday. Ennis has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $518.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

Ennis Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ennis by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ennis by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

