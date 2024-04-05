Short Interest in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Rises By 5.4%

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 725,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Ennis Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of EBF opened at $20.04 on Friday. Ennis has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $518.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.44.
Ennis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
