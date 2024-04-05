Short Interest in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expands By 5.4%

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 84,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 414,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

BSRR opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $286.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.26). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

