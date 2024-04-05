Siacoin Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $522.37 million and $16.11 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,891.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.87 or 0.00997231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00145194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00048161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00192546 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.00139224 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,955,495,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,799,544,390 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

