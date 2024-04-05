Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CFO Sells $51,424.84 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $51,424.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $5.58 on Friday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $276.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.83.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,750 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 568,135 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,961,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 521,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

