Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Up 32.6 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $191.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 9.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

