SilverBow Resources’ (SBOW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBOW. KeyCorp lowered SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SilverBow Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

SBOW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,701. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $858.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.89). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 263,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 217,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 302,413 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

