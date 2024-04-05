SimpliFi Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEF opened at $93.76 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

