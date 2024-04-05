Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.660-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.0 million-$69.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.2 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 23.6 %

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at $138,440,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20,036.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

