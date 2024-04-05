Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Down to $47.54

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.54, but opened at $46.16. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 34,220 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $955.56 million, a P/E ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Simulations Plus’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,791,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,791,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 251,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 955,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,416,000 after buying an additional 37,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

