SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.06 Billion

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $159.54 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00014211 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00021053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,881.71 or 1.00109450 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011362 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00125699 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,159,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,326.9835198 with 1,279,461,012.6426194 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.05747122 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $221,363,110.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

