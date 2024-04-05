SingularityNET Trading 24.6% Lower This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001532 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $183.79 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00014028 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00021797 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,733.24 or 1.00249905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00127417 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,326.9835198 with 1,279,461,012.6426194 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.05747122 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $221,363,110.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

