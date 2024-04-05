SITE Centers’ (SITC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SITC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SITE Centers from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

SITC stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.81 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

