Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.17

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.17 and last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 111304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,723.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,890 shares of company stock worth $3,533,839 in the last ninety days. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,632,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,569.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after buying an additional 734,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $15,417,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.