SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 1.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 7,386,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 58,379,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $194,284.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 751,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,012.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

