SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 13,804,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 57,941,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.90 target price (down previously from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $142,633.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 467,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $142,633.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 467,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

