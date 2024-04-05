Southern (NYSE:SO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $72.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.14.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $70.05 on Monday. Southern has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

