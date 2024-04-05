SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSB. UBS Group increased their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered SouthState from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.17.

SouthState Trading Up 0.1 %

SSB stock opened at $80.08 on Monday. SouthState has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,448,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,461,000 after buying an additional 54,147 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in SouthState by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

