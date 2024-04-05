SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.00

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 19971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SPTN. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $654.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpartanNash

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $326,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 141.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after acquiring an additional 566,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $5,159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 225,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 446,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 210,454 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

