SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $386.02 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.