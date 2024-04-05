SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Crown Wealth Group LLC’s Largest Position

Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 543,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 18.3% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 268,157 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

