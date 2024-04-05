SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,603 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,547 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,846,000 after purchasing an additional 182,515 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,112,000 after buying an additional 407,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after buying an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $71.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

