Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,105,287 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,956,683 shares.The stock last traded at $18.04 and had previously closed at $17.80.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,126,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 514,145 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 855.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 370,333 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,405,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 336,630 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

