Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.04

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 2482591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 683.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 765.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

