Sprott (TSE:SII) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.87

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$52.87 and last traded at C$52.75, with a volume of 14627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of C$49.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 2.9084889 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.336 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

