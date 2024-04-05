Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYRE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spyre Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.80). Analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

