SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 1,599 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance
Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.40. 229,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,131. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.