SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 500 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in S&P Global by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $429.11. The company had a trading volume of 299,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,559. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.01. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.46 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

