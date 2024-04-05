SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 596.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 6,583,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,555,901. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

