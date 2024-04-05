SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 245.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,326 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. 464,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,186. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

