SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.55. 1,291,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,925. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $233.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

