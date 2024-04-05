SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.01. The stock had a trading volume of 346,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,909. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.20.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CDW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

