SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,582. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.03. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

