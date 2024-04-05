SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,604 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.72.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $785.61. 126,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,638. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $850.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

