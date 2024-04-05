SteelPeak Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 595.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 513,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.66. The company had a trading volume of 891,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,552. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.81. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

