SteelPeak Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 227.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.69. The stock had a trading volume of 183,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,610. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.71. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.