SteelPeak Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.04. 6,635,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,718. The stock has a market cap of $168.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Electric has a 52-week low of $93.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.11 and its 200 day moving average is $131.12.

Insider Activity at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.