SteelPeak Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.19. The stock had a trading volume of 675,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,539. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

