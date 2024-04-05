SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 17,078 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,078 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in EQT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of EQT by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EQT by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 144,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

