SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 247 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,018. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

