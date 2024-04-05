SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 543 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $452.26. 199,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,518. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

