SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 61,192 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,192 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 64,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $25.32.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.