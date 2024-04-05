SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 630 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $150.88. The company had a trading volume of 298,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

