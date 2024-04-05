Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Reaches $135.64 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Steem has a market capitalization of $135.64 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,891.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $666.87 or 0.00997231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00145194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00048161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00192546 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.00139224 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,161,103 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.