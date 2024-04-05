Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.78

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.78 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17.60 ($0.22), with a volume of 1404932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).
Steppe Cement Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £38.54 million, a PE ratio of 683.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.33.
About Steppe Cement
Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
